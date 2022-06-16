Armed forces to support formation of judicial commission to probe cipher conspiracy: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the Armed forces would completely support the government to form any judicial commission to probe the cipher conspiracy.

The Director General ISPR was talking to a private news channel. As the spokesperson of the Armed Forces, he had clarified about the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and did not made any political statement, he said.

"The government has the authority to form a judicial commission on this issue, if a judicial commission or any forum is formed, the military and agencies as an institution will provide their full support," the DG ISPR said.

He informed that the agency twice on the National Security Committee meeting gave its input and clarified that there was no evidence of conspiracy.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that he had explained several times before and yesterday as the spokesperson of the Armed Forces regarding the National Security Committee meeting.

While responding to the allegations of the former Interior Minister, who in a program on a tv channel said that no one at the meeting of the NSC had said that there was no conspiracy.

He said, the meeting of the National Security Committee was convened to look into the matter, therefore the Tri-Services Chiefs and DG ISI were convened.

The Services Chiefs and the DG ISI gave their input and it was not their opinion but intelligence based information that was presented to the participants.

The DG ISI told to the NSC meeting participants twice that there was no evidence of conspiracy, he said. The statement issued after the meeting of the National Security Committee did not include the word conspiracy, he further said.

Responding to a query, he said that the formation of Judicial Commission on cipher issue was the prerogative of both the governments, previous and the present government.