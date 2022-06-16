UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces To Support Formation Of Judicial Commission To Probe Cipher Conspiracy: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Armed forces to support formation of judicial commission to probe cipher conspiracy: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday said the Armed forces would completely support the government to form any judicial commission to probe the cipher conspiracy.

The Director General ISPR was talking to a private news channel. As the spokesperson of the Armed Forces, he had clarified about the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and did not made any political statement, he said.

"The government has the authority to form a judicial commission on this issue, if a judicial commission or any forum is formed, the military and agencies as an institution will provide their full support," the DG ISPR said.

He informed that the agency twice on the National Security Committee meeting gave its input and clarified that there was no evidence of conspiracy.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that he had explained several times before and yesterday as the spokesperson of the Armed Forces regarding the National Security Committee meeting.

While responding to the allegations of the former Interior Minister, who in a program on a tv channel said that no one at the meeting of the NSC had said that there was no conspiracy.

He said, the meeting of the National Security Committee was convened to look into the matter, therefore the Tri-Services Chiefs and DG ISI were convened.

The Services Chiefs and the DG ISI gave their input and it was not their opinion but intelligence based information that was presented to the participants.

The DG ISI told to the NSC meeting participants twice that there was no evidence of conspiracy, he said. The statement issued after the meeting of the National Security Committee did not include the word conspiracy, he further said.

Responding to a query, he said that the formation of Judicial Commission on cipher issue was the prerogative of both the governments, previous and the present government.

Related Topics

Interior Minister ISPR Inter Services Intelligenc TV Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

8 minutes ago
 Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b fo ..

Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b for PSCA allocated

8 minutes ago
 J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educationa ..

J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educational terrorism in IIOJ&K

8 minutes ago
 Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colo ..

Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colombia

8 minutes ago
 Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: C ..

Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: CM

8 minutes ago
 Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi B ..

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.