Armed forces well prepared to defend borders of country: Air Vice Marshal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command on Monday said that All the armed forces are well prepared to defend borders of the country, Pakistan Air Force is always ready for aerial defence and glimpse of PAF's preparedness was witnessed by the whole world in February 2019.

Talking on the occasion of wreath laying ceremony at grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed, he said that September 7 reminds us about the great sacrifices rendered by our martyrs in the line of defence of the country and Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed is one of those great Shuhada.

He said we have gathered at the grave of Rashid Minhas Shaheed to pay him tribute. Rashid Minhas is national hero.

Family members and Officer Commanding Wing Commander Faisal Bukhsh of the unit of Rashid Minhas and officers were also present on the occasion.