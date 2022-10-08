UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces With Nation's Support To Never Allow Any Force To Destabilize Pakistan: COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Armed Forces with nation's support to never allow any force to destabilize Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the Armed Forces with the support of its citizens would never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilize Pakistan.

Addressing the passing out parade of 146th PMA Long Course, 34th Technical Graduate Course, 65th Integrated Course, 20th Lady Cadet Course and 5th Basic Military Training Course held at Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul, Abbottabad as chief guest, the Army Chief said Pakistan Army, with full support and confidence of the Nation had successfully turned the tide against the menace of terrorism in the last two decades and had ensured that organized terrorism was decisively rooted out from the country.

The COAS said, "This is indeed a unique accomplishment that not many countries or armies can claim." "You must also understand that persona of a just and impartial commander, who exhibits merit in dispensation of reward and punishment, is the one who will earn unconditional loyalty and obedience to his under command." He added that as a leader, you need to have courage and ability to take difficult decisions and then accept full responsibility. Correct decision-making requires competence and confidence.

The Army Chief underlined, "the contagious energy that you would instill in your men, when you lead them by example and not merely by words." He exhorted the passing out cadets that the safety, honor and welfare of their country come first, always and every time. "The honor, welfare and comfort of the men you command come next. Your own ease, comfort and safety come last, always and every time".

He mentioned that he must remind the cadets that the Armed Forces had paid both in blood and kind to safeguard its sovereignty and integrity, adding, "thousands of valiant sons had sacrificed their lives to enable us reach the place where we stand today." The COAS said that they were chosen to serve and protect their motherland which demanded the highest levels of dedication, sense of purpose and sacrifice. "This pledge must never be undermined as you have been amply equipped and prepared to diligently overpower future challenges and emerge victorious." Finally, he said, while concluding his speech, always remain alert and prepared to respond to and defeat all intrigues and conspiracies, hatched against our country with iron fist.

Among the passed out were cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Iraq.

The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Daood Khan of 146th PMA Long Course. The President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Shoaib Akmal of 146th PMA Long Course, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Company Senior Under Officer Jaggat Paudal of 146th PMA Long Course from Nepal, Chief of Army Staff Cane to Course Under Officer Mudassir Amin of 34th Technical Graduate Course and Commandant Cane awarded to Course Under Officer Haider Ijaz of 65th Integrated Course, Course Under Officer Zunaira Shafqat of 20th Lady Cadet Course and Course Junior Under Officer Hira Irfan of 5th Basic Military Training Course.

