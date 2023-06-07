Armed men abducted 6 labourers in Kalat

(@FahadShabbir)

KALAT, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed men abducted six labourers from a construction site in Kalat district of Balochistan on Wednesday and also set the machinery on fire, a private tv channel reported.

Levies sources said the armed men abducted six labourers from the Gazag tehsil of Kalat district to an unknown location and a heavy contingent of the security agencies was dispatched for the recovery of the labourers.

Levies sources said the kidnapped labourers were working on construction of a road in the district.

The security personnel and levies reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. A search operation was also launched to ensure the unhurt recovery of the kidnapped labourers.