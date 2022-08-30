UrduPoint.com

Armed Men Attack PFA Team, Take Away Milk-loaded Vehicle

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Armed men attack PFA team, take away milk-loaded vehicle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A group of armed men took away a vehicle, loaded with adulterated milk, from a team of the Punjab food Authority (PFA), after torturing the team members, on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said a team had impounded the vehicle loaded with adulterated milk. Some time later, the armed men attacked the PFA team and sped away the impounded vehicle.

He said a dairy safety team had signalled a milk-carrying vehicle to stop for the screening test at Gajjumatta. However, the driver sped away the vehicle. While the team chased the vehicle and succeeded in stopping the vehicle near Ring Road. The armed men attacked the team and fled away before the police reached the spot.

The PFA submitted an application for registration of a first information report against the attackers in the police station.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Driver Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to t ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to the famous singer "Nayyara Noor ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, ..

Govt decides to import tomatoes, onions from Iran, Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

3 hours ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

5 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.