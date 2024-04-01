Armed Men Attack Police In Bahawalnagar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Over 50 armed individuals attacked a police party in Bahawalnagar, freeing a drug dealer from their custody on Monday.
According to Police, the incident occurred in Basti Dhadian where a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murtaza had gone to recover drugs.
As they approached a suspect's residence they were met with a barrage of gunfire and sticks.
Three officers were injured in the melee as the attackers attempted to rescue the dealer Abdullah. Despite reinforcements arriving the assailants managed to escape.
The injured officers were rushed to the district hospital while an FIR has been registered against the attackers. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC larger bench to take up IHC's judges letter case as suo-motu4 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as returned candidate on NA-2074 minutes ago
-
Mangla Dam's water level rises as Himalayan snow melts4 minutes ago
-
Body of missing boy found in fields in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Thousands sit in Aitkaf in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Endowment funds extend date for receipt of proposals14 minutes ago
-
CCPO attends funeral of martyred head constable14 minutes ago
-
President for early finalization of Transit Trade Agreement with Turkmenistan14 minutes ago
-
Intermediate exams to commence from April 1925 minutes ago
-
07 illegal arm holders held44 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive inaugurated at UE44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner constitutes committees to clean environment from polythene bags44 minutes ago