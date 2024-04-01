Open Menu

Armed Men Attack Police In Bahawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Armed men attack police in Bahawalnagar

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Over 50 armed individuals attacked a police party in Bahawalnagar, freeing a drug dealer from their custody on Monday.

According to Police, the incident occurred in Basti Dhadian where a police team led by Sub-Inspector Murtaza had gone to recover drugs.

As they approached a suspect's residence they were met with a barrage of gunfire and sticks.

Three officers were injured in the melee as the attackers attempted to rescue the dealer Abdullah. Despite reinforcements arriving the assailants managed to escape.

The injured officers were rushed to the district hospital while an FIR has been registered against the attackers. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large.

