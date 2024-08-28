Armed men attack woman in her home, case registered

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The unidentified armed men entered a house in Nowshera Virkan and brutally assaulted a woman on Wednesday.

According to police, Shoaib and Liaquat, along with others entered the woman's home, tortured her with sticks, and damaged property.

Later, Liaquat's son and unknown accomplices opened fire on the home, forcing the family to hide for safety.

A case has been registered against the accused based on the woman's complaint.

The police are investigating the incident.

