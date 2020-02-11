Armed men deprive couple of cash, jewellery in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Two armed men Tuesday deprived a couple of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables near Sanghar village in Sadr Pasrur police precincts.

According to police, Waqas lodged a report with the police that he was on his way back home with wife when two armed men intercepted them, held them at gunpoint and took away Rs 110, 000 in cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

Police have registered a case.