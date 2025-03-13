Armed Men Gun Down Motorcyclist In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A brazen daylight attack on the GT Road in Attock, on Wednesday left a motorcyclist dead, sparking widespread outrage and concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the region.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Muhammad Asghar was riding his motorcycle near a medical complex when a luxury jeep intentionally hit him, sending him crashing to the ground. As he lay helpless, armed men disembarked from the jeep and opened fire, killing Asghar on the spot.
The police have launched an investigation into the targeted killing.
