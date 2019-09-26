Armed men gunned down two person near Punjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead two persons at border area between Mutasal Washuk and Punjgur district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the both victims identified as Amir and Murad Jan who were resident of Chitkan area of Punjgur were near Fazal Hotal when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene at Suraap area.

As a consequence, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital for medical legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.