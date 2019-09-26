UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Men Gunned Down Two Person Near Punjgur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Armed men gunned down two person near Punjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead two persons at border area between Mutasal Washuk and Punjgur district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the both victims identified as Amir and Murad Jan who were resident of Chitkan area of Punjgur were near Fazal Hotal when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene at Suraap area.

As a consequence, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital for medical legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Died Border From

Recent Stories

KW&SB fulfill its duty to supply water to every ho ..

34 minutes ago

Senior minister directs to identify sites in merge ..

41 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad for provision of better med ..

41 minutes ago

Boeing Names Safety Committee Members, Votes to Re ..

42 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs BHC to review regularisation ..

34 minutes ago

Alternate traffic routes, parking, diversion for P ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.