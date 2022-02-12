UrduPoint.com

Armed Men Of Rival Groups Arrested

February 12, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Michini police here on Saturday arrested three armed men of two rival groups that were allegedly involved in exchange of fire over an old enmity.

Acting upon a complaint regarding heavy exchange of fire among two rival groups in Terai Bala, the SHO Michni Police Station raided the identified place and arrested three persons besides recovering arms from their possessions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rural Circle Imtiaz Alam held a community meeting with the elders of Wadpaga, Duranpur, Phahripura, Chughalpura, and Chamkani. He listened to the problems of the area people and assured them early resolution of their problems. He sought cooperation of area people for establishing a drug-free society and combat street crimes.

