Armed men open fire in Sukkur, 3 killed & 2 injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Armed individuals fired upon people at Qureshi Goth Chowk in Sukkur, resulting in three fatalities and two injuries here on Monday night.

The attack, carried out by armed men from the Musrani Jatoi tribe, targeted shops belonging to the Khoso community, using modern weapons.

The firing caused panic and chaos in the area, with three people losing their lives and three others sustaining injuries. The police arrived promptly at the scene, cordoned off the area, and transported the bodies and injured individuals to Civil Hospital.

According to local Police, those killed in the attack included Shiraz Khoso, Ali Haider Khoso, and Umair Khoso, while two individuals from the Chauhan community were also among the fatalities.