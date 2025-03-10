Armed men snatch car, loot passengers

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The unidentified armed persons on Monday snatched a car from relative of former Member Sindh Assembly, Muqeem Khoso under Jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Police station.

The Police spokesman said the bandit deprived Abul Baqi from car and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the armed bandits looted three mobile phones and cash form passengers belonging to Punjab in limits of Saddar Police Station.

The police registered seperate cases and lunched further investigations.

