Open Menu

Armed Men Snatch Car, Loot Passengers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Armed men snatch car, loot passengers

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The unidentified armed persons on Monday snatched a car from relative of former Member Sindh Assembly, Muqeem Khoso under Jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Police station.

The Police spokesman said the bandit deprived Abul Baqi from car and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the armed bandits looted three mobile phones and cash form passengers belonging to Punjab in limits of Saddar Police Station.

The police registered seperate cases and lunched further investigations.

APP/ank/378

Recent Stories

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

34 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

37 minutes ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

39 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

54 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

54 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

1 hour ago
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

1 hour ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

2 hours ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan