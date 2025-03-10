Armed Men Snatch Car, Loot Passengers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The unidentified armed persons on Monday snatched a car from relative of former Member Sindh Assembly, Muqeem Khoso under Jurisdiction of Muhammad Pur Police station.
The Police spokesman said the bandit deprived Abul Baqi from car and mobile phone.
Meanwhile, the armed bandits looted three mobile phones and cash form passengers belonging to Punjab in limits of Saddar Police Station.
The police registered seperate cases and lunched further investigations.
APP/ank/378
Recent Stories
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..
Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership
Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?
GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..
Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen
Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects three more meters4 minutes ago
-
Armed men snatch car, loot passengers4 minutes ago
-
"Nighaban Ramzan Package",Matriculation exams underway smoothly in division4 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers netted with 11.5 kg charas4 minutes ago
-
IGP condemns Kohat attack, pledges to eliminate terrorism14 minutes ago
-
Juice bottling plant sealed24 minutes ago
-
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad34 minutes ago
-
37 gamblers held34 minutes ago
-
DC takes strict action against artificial price hikes, ends middleman role in supply chain1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Bilawal set to meet today1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers: 7,473 inspections conducted, hefty fines imposed:1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 311 kg drugs in 8 operations1 hour ago