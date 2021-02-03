Armed men snatch tanker carrying 40,000 liters oil

DIKHAN, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) ::Unidentified armed men here on Wednesday snatched a tanker carrying 40,000 liters oil and managed to flee after fastening the driver and conductor with ropes in the fields.

The driver of an oil-tanker Manzoor Ahmed lodged an FIR in Yark Police Station told that he was carrying 40,000 liters oil to Sarai Naurang when six armed men riding in a car signaled me to stop at Galoti area.

They disembarked us and fled the scene with the oil tanker, besides, two smartphones and other essential items in the truck.

Police has registered a case and investigation was underway.