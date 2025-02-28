Open Menu

Armed Men Take Away Electric Wires, Transformer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Armed men take away electric wires, transformer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Four armed men took away electric wires and transformers at gunpoint from a disposal station on Daewoo Road on Thursday night.

According to an application, filed with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station by an operator Sheikh Ghazanfar, deployed on the station, four armed men entered the disposal station and locked security guards Saqib and Ali Raza in a room.

The accused later cut electric wires including 800 feet of 300-MM, 500 feet of 180-MM, earth cable 150 feet of 500-MM and 150 feet of 35-MM. The robbers also took away a laptop, pump controller and cell phones of the guards.

Police have started legal action.

Meanwhile, sewerage systems in various localities including Chibban road, general bus stand, Shadman, Akbar Abad, Gulistan Colony, GOR-II became choked.

Recent Stories

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition pr ..

ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme

16 minutes ago
 24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

46 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

46 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

56 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

1 hour ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

1 hour ago
 ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

1 hour ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

1 hour ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

1 hour ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan