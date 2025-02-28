Armed Men Take Away Electric Wires, Transformer
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Four armed men took away electric wires and transformers at gunpoint from a disposal station on Daewoo Road on Thursday night.
According to an application, filed with Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station by an operator Sheikh Ghazanfar, deployed on the station, four armed men entered the disposal station and locked security guards Saqib and Ali Raza in a room.
The accused later cut electric wires including 800 feet of 300-MM, 500 feet of 180-MM, earth cable 150 feet of 500-MM and 150 feet of 35-MM. The robbers also took away a laptop, pump controller and cell phones of the guards.
Police have started legal action.
Meanwhile, sewerage systems in various localities including Chibban road, general bus stand, Shadman, Akbar Abad, Gulistan Colony, GOR-II became choked.
