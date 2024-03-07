Open Menu

Armed Outlaws Allegedly Killed Man For Honour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Armed outlaws allegedly killed man for honour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Armed outlaws allegedly killed a person for honour in limits of Rangpur police station.

According to application given by the Altaf Hussain s/o Ashiq Hussain resident of Mouza Syedpur, Rangpur, in which complained that he was present in his house along with his brother Muhammad Saleem and relatives. When suddenly suspect Muhammad Khalid armed with repeater 12 bore along with his companions Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Majid, Mumtaz Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and an unknown person armed with sticks entered into the house and attacked his brother Muhammad Saleem.

They opened straight fire on Muhammad Saleem which hit Saleem's left eye and he fell down, whereupon the other accused started beating him with sticks.

After that they fled from there.

They shifted the injured brother Saleem to Rural health centre Rangpur, where he succumbed to injuries.

The reason behind the incident was that the accused Muhammad Shahzad suspected about illicit relationship of the deceased Muhammad Saleem with his sister.

Police registered the case against five nominated and one unknown accused and started search for the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

