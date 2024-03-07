Armed Outlaws Allegedly Killed Man For Honour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Armed outlaws allegedly killed a person for honour in limits of Rangpur police station.
According to application given by the Altaf Hussain s/o Ashiq Hussain resident of Mouza Syedpur, Rangpur, in which complained that he was present in his house along with his brother Muhammad Saleem and relatives. When suddenly suspect Muhammad Khalid armed with repeater 12 bore along with his companions Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Majid, Mumtaz Ahmed, Ashiq Hussain and an unknown person armed with sticks entered into the house and attacked his brother Muhammad Saleem.
They opened straight fire on Muhammad Saleem which hit Saleem's left eye and he fell down, whereupon the other accused started beating him with sticks.
After that they fled from there.
They shifted the injured brother Saleem to Rural health centre Rangpur, where he succumbed to injuries.
The reason behind the incident was that the accused Muhammad Shahzad suspected about illicit relationship of the deceased Muhammad Saleem with his sister.
Police registered the case against five nominated and one unknown accused and started search for the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
APP/shn-sak
1055 hrs
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest three terrorists from Adiala Jail area with explosives, jail map2 hours ago
-
Punjab government notifies ministries12 hours ago
-
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security12 hours ago
-
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused12 hours ago
-
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization12 hours ago
-
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar12 hours ago
-
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punjab12 hours ago
-
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization12 hours ago
-
Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-1512 hours ago
-
PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away12 hours ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing12 hours ago
-
Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing, learning forum12 hours ago