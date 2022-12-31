UrduPoint.com

Armed Outlaws Deprive Transgenders From Cash, Gold Ornaments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Unknown armed outlaws looted cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from transgenders in the limits of Jhal Siyal police station premises last night.

Central leader Shemale Association Ashi Chaudhary while holding a press conference, said that they were going in a hina party last night.

When we reached near 485/EB Shahi Morr, unknown outlaws stopped our vehicle and looted Rs 1,25,000 cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones from us and fled away, she added.

The Shemale Association has demanded of the DPO Vehari to arrest the accused as early as possible and provide them justice.

Meanwhile, police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

