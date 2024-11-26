Armed outlaws killed man

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Armed outlaws allegedly gunned down a man here at Chak no.135 NB in jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Sooba Hamoka (44) resident of Hamoka Morr, was travelling on motorcycle when some armed unknowns opened fire at him and killed him on the spot.

On getting information,police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and launched investigation.

The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet,said police.