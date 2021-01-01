UrduPoint.com
Armed Outlaws Snatches Three Motorcycles, Cash In Separate Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Armed outlaws snatched three motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and other valuables from citizens in separate cases reported at different police stations of the city here on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Rafique s/o Shafique resident of Warisabad was returning home from his work place when three unidentified armed outlaws intercepted him near Railway Line Hadi Mill in premises of City Shujabad police station. They held him hostage at gun point and snatched Honda CD motorcycle, cash Rs 25,000, mobile phone and expensive watch before escaping from the scene.

Another case was reported in City Shujabad police station in which four unidentified armed robbers snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from Shaukat Hussain resident of Khangarh road at gun point while a citizen namely Noor Muhammad s/o Malik Shoaib resident of Thatha Qureshi was also deprived of motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash by four unidentified armed outlaws near Bagh Atai in premises of the same police station.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmed resident of Gulgasht Colony reported police that his sister was deprived of cash Rs 10,000 and mobile phone at gun point by an unidentified armed outlaw when she was returning from market.

Another case was also reported in Gulgasht police station in which Muhammad Imran alleged that three unidentified armed outlaws forcedly entered into his mobile shop situated at Sabzazar colony. They held him hostage at gun point and looted cash and mobile phones and fled away.

Separate cases have been registered with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

