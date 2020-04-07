UrduPoint.com
Armed Persons Kill Mother, Son In Hangu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:35 PM

A mother and her son were killed by armed persons here on Monday's night

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A mother and her son were killed by armed persons here on Monday's night.

According to police spokesperson, Muhamad Ghaffar waded into a well to rescue ducks that fell in the well of his home and his mother was waiting outside when Muhammad Habib Abdullah Pasran and Muhammad Qasim turned up and gunned down Muhmmad Ghaffar inside.

The accused also dragged mother of Muhammad Ghaffar and threw her into the well where she died too.

The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Police have registered the case and started search to apprehend the killers.

SHO sadder police station Shah Dawran said that personal enmity led to the fatal incident.

