Armed persons kills couple at Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed persons shot dead a couple in his home at Arath Korona area in the jurisdiction of Khanmay police station, district Charsadda Police said armed accused entered into the house of Saeed and opened fire on him and his wife.

The victims were rushed to district headquarter hospital, Charsadda where they were pronounced dead.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.