UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Protesters Storm Doctor's Clinic Over 'false Ultra Sound Report'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Armed protesters storm doctor's clinic over 'false ultra sound report'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Armed protesters stormed doctor's clinic allegedly over issuing false ultra sound report in delivery case,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details,Dr Abdur Rasheed, owner of Noor Hospital, located at suburban part of Khan Garh tehsil gave expected delivery date of wife of local namely Ahsan Ahmad.

However, baby was born many days before anticipated date mentioned in a said report. It caused enraged Ahsan, father of the baby who resorted to attack and ransacked the doctor's clinic along with his armed fellows, also hurled life's threats before leaving the premise.

Khan Garh Police registered FIR and started a probe.

Related Topics

Attack Police Doctor Wife FIR

Recent Stories

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

2 minutes ago

11 minutes ago

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 14, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.