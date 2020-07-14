MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Armed protesters stormed doctor's clinic allegedly over issuing false ultra sound report in delivery case,said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the details,Dr Abdur Rasheed, owner of Noor Hospital, located at suburban part of Khan Garh tehsil gave expected delivery date of wife of local namely Ahsan Ahmad.

However, baby was born many days before anticipated date mentioned in a said report. It caused enraged Ahsan, father of the baby who resorted to attack and ransacked the doctor's clinic along with his armed fellows, also hurled life's threats before leaving the premise.

Khan Garh Police registered FIR and started a probe.