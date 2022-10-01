Armed robbers allegedly raped with women during dacoity, IGP takes notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Six armed robbers allegedly raped to two women in front of their families during dacoity bid in limits of Sahoka police station Vehari.

According to details, six unknown bandits entered into a house of two overseas Pakistani brothers, Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Tahir at 303/EB village.

They tied the family members with ropes and looted jewelry and thousands of rupee cash from the house and fled away.

DSP Waseem Ahmad Sial and Sahoka police reached on the spot and shifted the victim women to the hospital for medical, adding police have registered the case against the accused under section 475/A and 395 of the Penal Code.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar took strict notice of the incident of alleged rape of two women during a robbery in Burewala.

He has sought a report regarding the incident from RPO Multan, adding he orders DPO Vehari to constitute special team for arresting the accused.

He directed to trace the accused and arrested them as soon as possible and will be brought to justice.