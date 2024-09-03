Armed Robbers Deprive Passengers Of Cash, Valuables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 10:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) About 15 to 16 armed robbers robbed a passenger bus heading towards Quetta from Islamabad via Dera Ismail Khan near Abdul Khel Toll Plaza on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route in Dera Ismail Khan within the limits of Yarik police station, said a police official on Tuesday.
He said that 34-year-old Said Khan son of Sardar Khan, a resident of Quetta, filed a report with Yarik police station, saying, he is a driver and traveling towards Quetta from Islamabad of the passenger bus which coming from Islamabad via DI Khan. The bus was stopped by some 15 to 16 unknown armed robbers near Abdul Khel Toll Plaza on CPEC Western Route in Dera Ismail Khan.
He said about 7 to 8 of these robbers entered into the bus while as many stood outside.
The robbers snatched cash and other valuables from the passengers including Rs 8,000 and a mobile phone from Aslam, Rs 75,000 and a mobile phone from Ghulam Rasool, Rs 80,000 from Rab Nawaz, Rs 13,000 from Wahid islam, Rs 28,000 and two mobiles from Ayub, Rs 37,000 and a mobile from Ehsanullah, Rs 30,000 from Zainullah, Rs 25,500 from Ayub, Rs 3,500 rupees from Sher Muhammad, Rs 28,000 from Sajjad, Rs 25,500 from Shamsullah, Rs 10,000 from Abdul Malik, Rs 90,000 from Muhammad Khan and Rs 530,000 and a mobile phone from Driver Said Khan, Rs 6,000 from Wali Khan, Rs 16,000 and a mobile phone from Farhad Khan, Rs 32,000 from Abdul Hanan, Rs 10,000 from Advocate Dadullah, Rs 20,000 and a mobile from Yasir and Rs 22,000 and a mobile phone from Fazal Raziq at gunpoint.
The robbers escaped from the scene after the crime.
Later, the victims demonstrated a strong protest and blocked the CPEC road near Yarik Interchange. The protest was ended after the police assured the protesters of taking action against the responsibles.
The Yarik police registered a case against the unknown accused and started investigation into the matter.
