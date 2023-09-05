Armed robbers deprived man of Rs 2.5 m in DI Khan

The unknown masked and armed robbers looted Rs 2.5 million from a person when he was on his way to deposit the cash in a private bank, a police official said here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):The unknown masked and armed robbers looted Rs 2.5 million from a person when he was on his way to deposit the cash in a private bank, a police official said here on Tuesday.

The police official said that a man named Rizwan Ullah Kundi, son of Zafar Khan Kundi, went to deposit cash Rs 2.5 million in a private bank within the vicinity of the City Police Station. Meanwhile, three masked robbers came on a motorcycle and snatched the amount that he was carrying in a plastic bag.

When the victim Rizwanullah Kundi tried to chase them, the robbers opened fire at him. Rizwan remained safe, however, a motorcycle mechanic named Saqlain Hussain Baloch son of Abdul Sattar, a resident of Mohalla Haider Shah Shirazi got injured in the firing.

In the meantime, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

After receiving the information about the incident, the City police reached the spot, registered a case of the incident, and started further investigation.