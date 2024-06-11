Armed robbers hit pharmacy twice in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Armed robbers robbed a pharmacy twice in 24 hours in Attock on Tuesday, leaving the owners and staff shaken.

According to Police, The pharmacy located opposite the district headquarters hospital was first hit early Tuesday morning.

The robbers disguised as customers took staff and customers hostage and escaped with cash and cell phones.

The same pharmacy was struck again with the robbers using the same tactic to loot cash and cell phones.

