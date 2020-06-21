UrduPoint.com
Armed Robbers Kill Man

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The unidentified armed bandits here on Sunday shot dead a man and injured another over resistance of bike snitching at Akhtar Abad area.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycles when armed bandits intercepted and opened fire at them as they put resistance with robbers to bid of snatching their bike.

As a result, a man died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds while his colleague suffered injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to civil hospital where the injured treatment was started.

After the incident, the relatives of the deceased protested against the incident and demanded to the provincial government to arrest involved bandits in the incident after blocking the National Highway near Western Bypass for few hours.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

