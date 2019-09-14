UrduPoint.com
Armed Robbers Kill Man In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 06:17 PM

Unknown armed robbers shot dead a man over resistance in a bid of snatching his cash at Hazara Town near Brewery Road area of Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Unknown armed robbers shot dead a man over resistance in a bid of snatching his cash at Hazara Town near Brewery Road area of Quetta on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Shaukat Ali was on way to home when armed robbers riding a motorbike intercepted and opened fire at him as he put resistance with them during snatching his cash Rs 2 million.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullets wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of the deceased to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Armed bandits took away Rs 2 million and managed to escape from the scene after committing murder.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

