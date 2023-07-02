Open Menu

Armed Robbers Kill Man On Resistance Of Bike Snatching In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Armed robbers kill man on resistance of bike snatching in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Unknown armed robbers killed a man when he resisted them to bid of snatching his motorbike in Faqir Muhammad Road area of Quetta.

Police sources said on Saturday that the victim identified as Nematullah was on his way somewhere on a motorbike when armed bandits intercepted and opened fire at him when he put up resistance with them during snatching his bike.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Later, armed robbers took away his bike and other valuable goods and managed to escape from the scene.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

