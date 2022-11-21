Armed robbers loot cash, groceries from citizen

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Four armed robbers looted cash along with food items at gunpoint from a local passer-by, police said on Monday.

The victim identified as Imran Saleem told police that armed motorists snatched Rs.

2500 with fish, vegetables and fruits at Shah Jamal bypass, Indus Hospital road yesterday night. The armed muggers, riding two bikes without number plates, intercepted him and snatched goods and cash from his possession.

The armed assailants also subjected Saleem to torture for minor resistance. However, the looters fled after the traffic police arrived on the spot.

Sadar police station initiated action on the report of the victim.