Armed Robbers Loot Citizen's House
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BURAEWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Armed robbers looted gold ornaments and cash rupees 0.5 million from a citizen's house in the limits of Saddar police on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,seven armed outlaws entered into the house of a local landlord named Shahid Rasool r/o 507/EB and held hostage the family at gunpoint.
They looted gold ornaments worth Rs 5.5 million and cash amounting to Rs 500000 and fled away.
Upon receiving the information,police concerned reached on the spot,started legal action into the incident.
