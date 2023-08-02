Open Menu

Armed Robbers Loot Oil Tanker Carrying Rs 4m Fuel

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Five armed robbers looted an oil tanker carrying 15000 liters of oil worth about Rs four million during a robbery in the limits of Basti Malook police station.

According to details, five armed suspects riding in a car stopped an oil tanker near Chak No. 15 M. The accused took the oil tanker driver and helper hostage at gunpoint and escaped with the oil tanker.

They also snatched 8,000 cash and other documents and mobile phones as well.

The robbers threw the driver and helper into a desert place.

The oil tanker was going to Al-Madina petrol pump Chuk No. 15 MR.

Upon receiving the information, Basti Malook police reached the spot and started the search for the accused.

The police recovered the empty oil tanker near the Shujabad area and claimed to arrest the fleeing outlaws with petrol soon.

