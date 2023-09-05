Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

Robbers looted a citizen on Tuesday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gojra in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Robbers looted a citizen on Tuesday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gojra in Toba Tek Singh.

According to police, Muhmmad Boota was in his shop when armed robbers held hostage him at gunpoint and looted Rs 285,000 cash and escaped.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.