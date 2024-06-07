Armed robbers loot Rs4.1 Million in daylight raids in Hassanabdal

Armed bandits struck twice in Hassanabdal on Friday, making off with a total of Rs 4.1 million in cash in two daring daylight robberies. According to police sources, a man was shot for putting up resistance

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Armed bandits struck twice in Hassanabdal on Friday, making off with a total of Rs 4.1 million in cash in two daring daylight robberies. According to police sources, a man was shot for putting up resistance.

Sources of police revealed that in the first incident, four armed bandits riding on two different motorcycles intercepted Azaz Khan on GT Road near the Burhan interchange and, on gunpoint, snatched cash worth Rs 3.5 million, which was being taken to his house after drawing from a local bank located at the Hassanabdal bus stand.

The armed bandits shot him when he put up resistance over the robbery, and the armed bandits fled with looted booty successfully.

In the second incident, Mehboob Ellahi was going in his car after withdrawing cash worth Rs 0.6 million from the local branch of a private bank when two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him at gunpoint, snatched cash from him and fled successfully. The police have registered the case, and further investigations are underway.

