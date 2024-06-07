Open Menu

Armed Robbers Loot Rs4.1 Million In Daylight Raids In Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Armed robbers loot Rs4.1 Million in daylight raids in Hassanabdal

Armed bandits struck twice in Hassanabdal on Friday, making off with a total of Rs 4.1 million in cash in two daring daylight robberies. According to police sources, a man was shot for putting up resistance

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Armed bandits struck twice in Hassanabdal on Friday, making off with a total of Rs 4.1 million in cash in two daring daylight robberies. According to police sources, a man was shot for putting up resistance.

Sources of police revealed that in the first incident, four armed bandits riding on two different motorcycles intercepted Azaz Khan on GT Road near the Burhan interchange and, on gunpoint, snatched cash worth Rs 3.5 million, which was being taken to his house after drawing from a local bank located at the Hassanabdal bus stand.

The armed bandits shot him when he put up resistance over the robbery, and the armed bandits fled with looted booty successfully.

In the second incident, Mehboob Ellahi was going in his car after withdrawing cash worth Rs 0.6 million from the local branch of a private bank when two armed bandits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him at gunpoint, snatched cash from him and fled successfully. The police have registered the case, and further investigations are underway. 

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Road Car Robbery Bank Man From Million

Recent Stories

Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: ..

Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali

8 minutes ago
 No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sus ..

Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters

8 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

8 minutes ago
 Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, econo ..

Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Por ..

27 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

27 minutes ago
Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detra ..

Pakistan, China resolve to protect CPEC from detractors; ensure projects' timely ..

33 minutes ago
 Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so fam ..

Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so families can survive: ILO

33 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance dev ..

China, Pakistan agree to upgrade CPEC, advance development in second phase

2 hours ago
 Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

Nawabshah lashed with second spell of thunderstorm

2 hours ago
 Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities f ..

Gwadar economic zone offers unique opportunities for Chinese investors: Secretar ..

2 hours ago
 FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory ..

FPCCI proposes to establish real estate regulatory authority

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan