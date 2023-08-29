Armed robbers looted citizen

Robbers looted a citizen near 247 GB, Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajana

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Robbers looted a citizen near 247 GB, Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday in the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajana.

According to police, Adeel was on motorbike when armed robbers stopped him and looted cash and motorbike on gunpoint.

The robbers escaped after snatching Rs 2,00,000 cash and a motorcycle worth rupees three hundred and forty thousand.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

