Armed Robbers Shot Injured Man On Resistance In Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Armed robbers shot injured man on resistance in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) : Unidentified armed robber shot injured a man over resistance at College Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim was on the way home on a motorbike when armed bandits intercepted him.

When they opened fire at him as he put resistance with them to bid of snatching his bike, leaving him serious injuries on the spot and took away his motorcycle to unknown destination.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where the victim was referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment after completion of initial medical aid.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

