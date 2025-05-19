(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The unidentified armed dacoits on Monday looted cash, mobile phones and snatched a motorbike from a trader and his other family members under the limits of Saddar police station.

The police spokesman said the trader, accompanied by his family members, was travelling on a motorbike when the armed persons robbed Rs 56,000, mobile phones, and the motorbike and fled from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case against the unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

APP/mjm/378