Armed Suspect Apprehended In Jangal Khel, Kalashnikov Seized

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 07:35 PM

In a swift operation led by SHO Riaz Hussain, the Kohat Jangal Khel Police on Friday successfully apprehended an armed individual

According to police sources, a Kalashnikov was recovered from the suspect as well, who has now been transferred to the Jangal Khel police station.

Authorities have registered a case against the alleged accused for illegal possession of weapons.

