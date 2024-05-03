Armed suspect apprehended in Jangal Khel, Kalashnikov seized

In a swift operation led by SHO Riaz Hussain, the Kohat Jangal Khel Police on Friday successfully apprehended an armed individual

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) In a swift operation led by SHO Riaz Hussain, the Kohat Jangal Khel Police on Friday successfully apprehended an armed individual.

According to police sources, a Kalashnikov was recovered from the suspect as well, who has now been transferred to the Jangal Khel police station.

Authorities have registered a case against the alleged accused for illegal possession of weapons.