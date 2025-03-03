Armed Suspect Arrested At LHC Entry Gate
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 08:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A suspicious armed man was arrested at the Lahore High Court (LHC) entry gate during a routine security checking on Monday.
According to LHC sources, the suspect was found in possession of a loaded pistol along with 15 bullets. He was immediately taken into custody and handed over to Old Anarkali police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
Following the incident, LHC Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum praised the security staff for their vigilance, emphasizing that the safety of judges, lawyers, staff, and litigants remains the top priority.
She reiterated that no compromises would be made in ensuring strict security measures at the court.
On special directives of the chief justice, heightened security protocols have been enforced at the LHC, with security personnel deployed at all entry and exit points conducting thorough checks on every individual entering the premises.
Authorities have urged all visitors, including lawyers and litigants, to fully cooperate with security personnel to maintain a safe environment at the court.
