UrduPoint.com

Armed Trespassers Forcibly Occupied The Widow's Inherited House After The Murderous Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Armed trespassers forcibly occupied the widow's inherited house after the murderous attack

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Six armed trespassers forcibly occupied the inherited house of a widow, assaulted her, tore her clothes in the public to avenge litigation here at Mohallah Kamalpur Syedan within the jurisdiction of police station Attock City on Sunday.

Police said the victim Shahida Khatoon, widow of Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, reported that she went to recite the verses of the holy Quran at the residence of her mother when Masam Raza, Akbar Raza, Nusrat Bibi and Nizat Bibi stormed into her residence No.288, Attock City in her absence.

On getting information, she rushed to the spot along with her brothers Syed Basit, Syed Mohammad Hassan and son Mohammad Hussain Azhar where Jirar Haider, Wajid Hussain, Masam Raza, Akbar Raza armed with a sharp dagger, iron plastic pipes appeared from the occupied house.

They exchanged hot words and attacked her brother Syed Mohammad Hassan when they resisted.

On this occasion, Jarar Hussain along with his mother and sister thrashed the aggrieved widow, tearing her clothes after injuring besides hurling serious life threats. They also destroyed CCTV cameras and snatched keys to get cash of Rs:1.9 million, golden jewellery of 12 tolas with other valuables from the said house. Police registered FIR against the alleged criminals under sections 448, 511,147, 149, 354, 506(ii) of PPC and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, they were also produced in the court of judicial magistrate Attock for seeking their physical remand to fulfil other pre-requisite formalities including forensic science for completion of the police challan.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Attock Criminals Sunday FIR Gold From Million Court

Recent Stories

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

3 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

8 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

45 minutes ago
 Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Champion ..

Shahzaib Khan wins Faisalabad Rapid Chess Championship

3 hours ago
 NDMA sailed off another Ship with 550 tons of load ..

NDMA sailed off another Ship with 550 tons of load for Quake-hit Turkiye & Syria

3 hours ago
 PM directs PML-N leader to expedite public contact ..

PM directs PML-N leader to expedite public contact campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.