ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Six armed trespassers forcibly occupied the inherited house of a widow, assaulted her, tore her clothes in the public to avenge litigation here at Mohallah Kamalpur Syedan within the jurisdiction of police station Attock City on Sunday.

Police said the victim Shahida Khatoon, widow of Syed Azhar Hussain Shah, reported that she went to recite the verses of the holy Quran at the residence of her mother when Masam Raza, Akbar Raza, Nusrat Bibi and Nizat Bibi stormed into her residence No.288, Attock City in her absence.

On getting information, she rushed to the spot along with her brothers Syed Basit, Syed Mohammad Hassan and son Mohammad Hussain Azhar where Jirar Haider, Wajid Hussain, Masam Raza, Akbar Raza armed with a sharp dagger, iron plastic pipes appeared from the occupied house.

They exchanged hot words and attacked her brother Syed Mohammad Hassan when they resisted.

On this occasion, Jarar Hussain along with his mother and sister thrashed the aggrieved widow, tearing her clothes after injuring besides hurling serious life threats. They also destroyed CCTV cameras and snatched keys to get cash of Rs:1.9 million, golden jewellery of 12 tolas with other valuables from the said house. Police registered FIR against the alleged criminals under sections 448, 511,147, 149, 354, 506(ii) of PPC and launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, they were also produced in the court of judicial magistrate Attock for seeking their physical remand to fulfil other pre-requisite formalities including forensic science for completion of the police challan.