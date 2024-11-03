Arms, Ammunition Seized, Smuggler Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The personnel of Riaz Shaheed police station on Sunday foiled an attempt of arms and ammunition smuggling and arrested an inter-district smuggler from Indus Highway.
Police said the action was taken under the headship of SHO Riaz Shaheed police station, Mir Afzal during a routine checking on Indus Highway.
A car was signaled to stop and upon inspection, weapons including 1 heavy machine gun, 1 Kalashnikov, 3 rifles, 1 pistol and 550 cartridges were recovered from its secret compartments.
The smuggler, identified as Nadir Khan, a resident of Sada Kurram was taken into custody and a case was registered against him. He confessed to smuggling the arms to Kurram district.
APP/rzq/vak
