Arms computerization date extended till April 12

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Sunday extended the date for computerization of manual arms license till April 12.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office Abbottabad the date for computerization of the manual license has been extended till April 12 and later on non-computerized licenses would be considered cancel.

Earlier, last date for arms licenses including 222, 223 bore rifle, 45 bore pistol, issued in the form of the book were February 12.

The project was initiated in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa to help the Home and Tribal Affairs department with the automation of the arms licenses system and its processes including issuing, renewal and monitoring system to attain efficiency and effectiveness to the optimum level.

The objectives of the project were to improve the internal efficiency of the government departments, improve access to information, provide e-services to citizens and bring greater transparency in government-citizens interactions.

The computerization of arms licenses also ensured the computerized submission of all forms at the Deputy Commissioner Offices, facilitation of citizen services, ensure transparency in government-public interactions, building digitized databases, and implementing two-way communication to facilitate Security/e-services delivery to citizens.