UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Computerization Date Extended Till April 12

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Arms computerization date extended till April 12

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Sunday extended the date for computerization of manual arms license till April 12.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office Abbottabad the date for computerization of the manual license has been extended till April 12 and later on non-computerized licenses would be considered cancel.

Earlier, last date for arms licenses including 222, 223 bore rifle, 45 bore pistol, issued in the form of the book were February 12.

The project was initiated in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa to help the Home and Tribal Affairs department with the automation of the arms licenses system and its processes including issuing, renewal and monitoring system to attain efficiency and effectiveness to the optimum level.

The objectives of the project were to improve the internal efficiency of the government departments, improve access to information, provide e-services to citizens and bring greater transparency in government-citizens interactions.

The computerization of arms licenses also ensured the computerized submission of all forms at the Deputy Commissioner Offices, facilitation of citizen services, ensure transparency in government-public interactions, building digitized databases, and implementing two-way communication to facilitate Security/e-services delivery to citizens.

Related Topics

Abbottabad February April Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

13 seconds ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Brazilian Minister of Infrastructu ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

1 hour ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

3 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.