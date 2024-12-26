Open Menu

Arms Dealer Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Arms dealer held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Phularwan police on Thursday arrested an arms dealer

for providing weapons to proclaimed offenders.

In a crackdown, the police raided and arrested arms

dealer Ehsan and recovered 3 klashnikovs, 02 repeater

guns, 6 guns, 9 pistols and countless bullet from his

possession.

A case has been registered.

