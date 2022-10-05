Arms, drugs recovered in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) ::Launching an operation against criminals, Narcotics Eradication Team and Kalu Khan police Wednesday recovered drugs and arms from various areas of Swabi district.

According to District Police Office, one Kalashnikov, two pistols, 325 gram Ice, two kilogram hashish was recovered during the operation.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the police that were under investigation.

DPO said the operation against anti-social elements would continue until the areas were cleared of drug pushers and dealers. He also urged people to support police in their efforts against criminals.