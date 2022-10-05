UrduPoint.com

Arms, Drugs Recovered In Swabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Arms, drugs recovered in Swabi

SWABI, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) ::Launching an operation against criminals, Narcotics Eradication Team and Kalu Khan police Wednesday recovered drugs and arms from various areas of Swabi district.

According to District Police Office, one Kalashnikov, two pistols, 325 gram Ice, two kilogram hashish was recovered during the operation.

Two drug peddlers were also arrested by the police that were under investigation.

DPO said the operation against anti-social elements would continue until the areas were cleared of drug pushers and dealers. He also urged people to support police in their efforts against criminals.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Swabi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

1 hour ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

2 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

5 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.