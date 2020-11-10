Arms, explosives recovered from Nawaagi

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) ::Security forces Tuesday foiled a bid of terrorism and recovered huge quantity of arms from Tehsil Nawagai of Bajuar tribal district.

According to details, acting on a tip of, law enforcers conducted search operation in Charmang area of Nawagai.

A large quantity of weapons including explosives, rocket launchers and Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from a hideout of miscreants during the operation. Case has been registered to arrest the elements involved and investigation is underway.