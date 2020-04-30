Arms, hashish recovered from anti social elements

UrduPoint.com
District Police Officer Imran Shahid here Thursday supervised search and strike operation against anti social elements in various sensitive areas of Topi circle and recovered hashish and arms from possession of outlaws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Imran Shahid here Thursday supervised search and strike operation against anti social elements in various sensitive areas of Topi circle and recovered hashish and arms from possession of outlaws.

Eight drug dealers, 45 anti social elements including two proclaimed offenders, 45 suspects were arrested and more than 11000 grams of hashish and various bore weapons were also recovered.

