Arms license dealers instructed to register through new software

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Deputy Commissioner Mardan on Tuesday mandated arms license holder dealers to undergo registration through a newly introduced software for obtaining arms licenses

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Mardan on Tuesday mandated arms license holder dealers to undergo registration through a newly introduced software for obtaining arms licenses.

According to a notification, the registration of these dealers is now compulsory through the new software.

The Deputy Commissioner's Office, in a statement, has directed all arms license holders in the Mardan district to promptly contact the "Arms License Branch, District Secretariat Mardan" for the necessary registration on the new software.

APP/ash/