Arms Recovered From Orakzai

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Arms recovered from Orakzai

Law enforces Saturday averted a possible bid of terrorism by recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Central Teshil of district Orakzai

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Law enforces Saturday averted a possible bid of terrorism by recovering huge quantity of arms and ammunition from Central Teshil of district Orakzai.

According to security sources, recovery was made on tip off that unknown miscreants have hidden arms and ammunition for subversive activities in Central Teshil of Orakzai.

The law enforces raided the area and recovered arms and ammunition including 52 bomb fuses, seven smoke grenades, 40 RPG rounds and dozens of cartridges. The ammunition was buried by miscreants near a mountain.

Security forces has cordoned off the area and started a search operation to arrest the miscreants.

