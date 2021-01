BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) ::Law enforcers Sunday foiled a bid of terrorism and recovered arms and ammunition from Tehsil Mamond, district Bajaur.

According to security sources, the recovery was made from village Marohangal of Tehsil Mamond after receiving a tip off. The ammunition including explosives was hidden by miscreants for carrying out terror attempts in future.