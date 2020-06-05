Arms Recovered From Upper Orakzai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:45 PM
Police here on Friday have foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering huge quantity of arms from Hamata, a bordering area of Upper Orakzai and Khyber Districts
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police here on Friday have foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering huge quantity of arms from Hamata, a bordering area of Upper Orakzai and Khyber Districts.
According to District Police Officer Orakzai, Nisar Ahmad Khan arms were hidden by unknown miscreants in a handmade tunnel near a hill.
The recovered arms included 20 Kg explosives, two hand grenades, 16 meter cord, 4 prima cord and tow dynamites.
Investigations are underway to arrest the culprits, police added.